HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Piyush Goyal to visit US for trade talks on Sep 22

Piyush Goyal to visit US for trade talks on Sep 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 20:53 IST

x

A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States for trade talks on September 22, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

Trade talks

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The delegation plans to take forward discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, it said.

 

The minister will visit New York and will be accompanied with special secretary in the ministry Rajesh Agrawal and other officials.

During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

"In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by commerce and industries minister is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side on 22nd September 2025," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

US Tariffs May Drop To 10-15%: CEA
US Tariffs May Drop To 10-15%: CEA
10 Best All-Purpose SUVs
10 Best All-Purpose SUVs
Bengaluru Traffic Test Corporate Patience
Bengaluru Traffic Test Corporate Patience
Top Indian Cities With Millionaires
Top Indian Cities With Millionaires
TCS likely to be hit hard by Trump's H-1B visa fee hike
TCS likely to be hit hard by Trump's H-1B visa fee hike

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside Patna Junction1:19

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside...

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon0:57

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV