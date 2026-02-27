Vertex Group Invests Rs 100 Crore in Responsible AI Lab

Vertex Group's new 'Responsible AI Lab,' backed by a Rs 100 crore investment, aims to develop ethical and transparent artificial intelligence solutions for businesses worldwide, ensuring accountability and inclusivity in enterprise technology.

Key Points Vertex Group launches 'Responsible AI Lab' with a Rs 100 crore investment to drive ethical and transparent AI solutions.

The AI Lab will focus on research in multi-agent architectures, context-aware decisioning, and AI governance to ensure responsible AI deployment.

Vertex Group aims to upskill over 8,000 AI professionals in India by 2028 to support the Lab's mission and accelerate AI adoption in key sectors.

The Responsible AI Lab will build on Vertex Group's innovation, including the deployment of its 'VAssist tool', an in-house AI platform.

Intelligent enterprise solutions firm Vertex Group has announced its 'Responsible AI Lab', backed by an investment blueprint of Rs 100 crore in research and development spread over the next three years.

The new Lab in Gurgaon will support Vertex's strategy, drive global expansion and move the company closer to its digital growth vision, according to a release by the company.

The Responsible AI Lab will serve as the company's innovation engine, setting new standards for trust, accountability, and inclusivity in enterprise technology, the release said.

"As artificial intelligence becomes integral to how businesses operate, the imperative for responsible, ethical, and transparent AI has never been greater. From the risks of algorithmic bias to the urgent need for data privacy and explainability, enterprises worldwide face mounting pressure to ensure the technologies powering digital transformation truly serve people, not just profit," it said, emphasising the importance of embedding responsibility at the core of AI innovation.

Focus on AI Innovation and Governance

The Responsible AI Lab is designed to build on Vertex Group's innovation, which includes the deployment of its 'VAssist tool', an in-house AI platform.

The Lab will take this foundation further, advancing research in multi-agent architectures, context-aware decisioning, and AI governance.

These efforts will ensure that all Vertex solutions are built on transparency, security, and ethical stewardship, while enabling organisations to automate complex processes without sacrificing the human touch.

"In its endeavour to strengthen the ecosystem, Vertex Group, a multinational tech giant and a global leader in intelligent enterprise solutions, announced the launch of its Responsible AI Lab. Backed by a Rs 100 crore investment in research and development over the next three years, the new Lab will power Vertex's ambitious Vertex 2.0 strategy, supercharging global expansion and moving the company closer to its vision of becoming a Rs 1,000 crore digital powerhouse," the release said.

Upskilling AI Professionals

Vertex Group's previously announced plan to upskill over 8,000 AI professionals in India by 2028 syncs well with the Lab's mission, creating a talent pipeline that will accelerate responsible AI deployment across sectors such as fintech, agritech, and healthtech, where AI is increasingly embedded directly into service delivery.

Gagan Arora, Founder and President of Vertex Group, said AI is most powerful when it becomes a partner in progress, not a substitute for human ingenuity.

"With the Responsible AI Lab at the heart of Vertex 2.0, we are doubling down on our mission to ensure technology uplifts people and enterprises alike. This investment is a testament to our belief that AI must be developed and deployed with the highest standards of ethics, transparency, and accountability. We are committed to building solutions that empower businesses, safeguard data, and foster sustainable growth worldwide," Arora added.