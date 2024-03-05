Techies, Want A Job At Marlabs?

'The hiring in India will be primarily around skills in data engineering, AI, and product engineering.'

IMAGE: The Marlabs headquarters. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marlabs Inc/Facebook

US-based IT company Marlabs is bullish on India's engineering talent and plans to hire about 500 people in the country this year as it aims to double its revenues in the next three years.

India is already the largest talent hub for the company with 75 per cent of its total employees based here.

"We are planning to double our revenues in the next three years...the hiring in India will be primarily around skills in data engineering, AI, and product engineering," Thomas Collins, CEO Marlabs, told Business Standard.

"The cultural heart of the company is in India. So, by far it is the biggest talent base with half of our top executive leadership based here in Bengaluru. In India, apart from Bengaluru, we are present in Kochi, Mysore, and Pune," Collins added.

Marlabs has a laser-sharp focus on three business areas: Data engineering and AI; digital product engineering; and intelligent automation.

"They make about 80 per cent of our revenue," said Collins.

The company focuses on three specific verticals: life sciences and healthcare; telco, media, and technology (TMT); and financial services.

"Healthcare is almost 30 per cent of our revenue and we anticipate it to become a bigger share as we go forward," Collins said.

Marlabs has been on an aggressive acquisitions spree, of late.

In January this year, it acquired Indianapolis-based Onebridge to strengthen its AI and data analytics capabilities in the life sciences and healthcare sector.

"Our businesses are highly complementary, each with a rich technological services heritage and a strong focus on life sciences and healthcare. This union will enable our clients to solve their most complex data challenges through a design-first consulting mindset," said Collins.

Last year, it expanded into Latin America with the acquisition of Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas.

Marlabs said the acquisition enabled it to access new markets for growth, offering near-shore capabilities to clients while deepening technology capabilities.

To fuel its expansion plans, the company would continue to scout for relevant acquisitions.

"We are on the lookout to support our strategy in terms of the verticals we are focusing on.

"I am expecting we will probably do another acquisition by the end of this year. And then a couple more in the next couple of years, so acquisitions are definitely part of our growth plan.

"From a talent perspective," Collins said, "identifying the right talent is our strategy, and then from a client perspective, we are looking to add more marquee clients in the specific verticals that we are targeting."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com