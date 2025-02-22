HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Vedanta emerges as preferred bidder for MP diamond block

Vedanta emerges as preferred bidder for MP diamond block

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2025 00:07 IST

x

Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it has been declared as preferred bidder for a diamond mine in Madhya Pradesh.

Vedanta

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters/Reuters

The company said it is the highest bidder with a final price offer of 1.10 per cent.

"The company has been declared as 'Preferred Bidder' for the Kauhari Diamond Block," Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

 

The mine is at G4 level of exploration with total area of 643.4169 hectares for the block.

The G4 stage of exploration is the reconnaissance stage, which involves identifying potential mineral deposits on a large scale.

This stage is a grassroot exploration that involves systematic geological mapping and airborne geophysical surveys.

The grant of composite licence by government with regard to the said block will be subject to making of necessary payment of performance bank guarantee, completion of other terms and conditions of the tender document, obtaining of necessary approvals from various government departments and execution of necessary agreements, the company said.

The Madhya Pradesh government had invited tenders to participate in an auction for grant of composite licence in respect of the diamond block.

The company had participated in the sale for grant of the composite license of the mine.

Vedanta is a leading global natural resources and technology conglomerate operating across India, South Africa, Liberia and Namibia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jio Financial, Zomato to enter Nifty 50 from Mar 28
Jio Financial, Zomato to enter Nifty 50 from Mar 28
Forex reserves drop $2.54 billion to Rs 635.72 billion
Forex reserves drop $2.54 billion to Rs 635.72 billion
Will FM's Debt-GDP over Fiscal Deficit Gamble Pay Off?
Will FM's Debt-GDP over Fiscal Deficit Gamble Pay Off?
OpenAI Cloud Expands to India
OpenAI Cloud Expands to India
Audi India bets on EVs for growth in India
Audi India bets on EVs for growth in India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

webstory image 2

9 Recipes For Fried Fish Feasts

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why You MUST Have Regular Bowel Movements

VIDEOS

PM Modi's heart-winning gesture for Sharad Pawar steals the show at Marathi Sahitya event0:36

PM Modi's heart-winning gesture for Sharad Pawar steals...

Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begin in Odisha's Ganjam3:46

Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begin in Odisha's...

India, Pak hold flag meeting along LoC in Poonch to ease tensions1:18

India, Pak hold flag meeting along LoC in Poonch to ease...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD