India's forex reserves drop $2.54 billion to $635.72 billion

Snapping the three-week rising streak, India's forex reserves dropped by $2.54 billion to $635.72 billion in the week ended February 14, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by $7.65 billion to $638.26 billion.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

The forex kitty, however, declined thereafter due to forex market interventions by RBI to reduce volatility in the rupee.

For the week ended February 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.52 billion to $539.59 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves, however, increased by $1.94 billion to $74.15 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $19 million to $17.9 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $14 million at $4.08 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.