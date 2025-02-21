HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Jio Financial, Zomato to enter Nifty 50 from Mar 28

Jio Financial, Zomato to enter Nifty 50 from Mar 28

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 23:24 IST

x

Jio Financial Services Ltd and Zomato Ltd will enter the National Stock Exchange's benchmark Nifty 50 index from March 28.

Nifty 50

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

As per the revisions, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Britannia Industries Ltd will be excluded from the index, according to a release from NSE Indices.

 

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Ltd has announced changes to the Nifty 50 index as part of its semi-annual review, effective from March 28, 2025.

These changes are in line with the periodic assessment of the index to ensure it accurately reflects market trends and maintains its relevance to investors.

Zomato Jio Financial Services have been added to the Nifty 50 index because their average free-float market capitalization over six months is at least 1.5 times that of the smallest companies being removed.

Zomato's market cap is Rs 1,69,837 crore, while Jio Financial's is Rs 1,04,387 crore. In comparison, Bharat Petroleum and Britannia, which are being excluded, have market caps of Rs. 60,928 crore and Rs 64,151 crore respectively.

In addition, changes have been announced in several indices including Nifty 100 and Nifty 500.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

New Stocks Sink Below Issue Price
New Stocks Sink Below Issue Price
OpenAI Cloud Expands to India
OpenAI Cloud Expands to India
Will FM's Debt-GDP over Fiscal Deficit Gamble Pay Off?
Will FM's Debt-GDP over Fiscal Deficit Gamble Pay Off?
Audi India bets on EVs for growth in India
Audi India bets on EVs for growth in India
Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut
Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

webstory image 2

9 Recipes For Fried Fish Feasts

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why You MUST Have Regular Bowel Movements

VIDEOS

India, Pak hold flag meeting along LoC in Poonch to ease tensions1:18

India, Pak hold flag meeting along LoC in Poonch to ease...

PM Modi's heart-winning gesture for Sharad Pawar steals the show at Marathi Sahitya event0:36

PM Modi's heart-winning gesture for Sharad Pawar steals...

Kotia village in Odisha reel under identity crisis1:11

Kotia village in Odisha reel under identity crisis

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD