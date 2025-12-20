UltraTech Cement gets Rs 782.2 crore GST notice

UltraTech Cement on Saturday said it has received a GST demand notice for a total payment of Rs 782.2 crore, which it plans to contest before the appropriate forum.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

"The company is reviewing the Order, considering all legal options, and accordingly would be contesting the demand," UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been passed in various matters on account of "alleged short payment of GST, improper utilisation of Input Tax Credit, etc" during the period 2018-19 to 2022-23, the company said.

The order is passed "without due consideration of the Company's submissions."

The order passed against it is "upholding tax liability of Rs 3,90,95,58,194/- plus applicable interest on tax demand; additional interest Rs 27,68,289/- and penalty of Rs 3,90,95,58,194/", the filing said.

The Aditya Birla flagship firm has received the order passed by the Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax & Central Excise, Patna, on Friday.

UltraTech is the country's leading cement maker, with a capacity nearing 200 million tonnes per annum.