2026 Kia Seltos Plans To Take Back Compact SUV Crown

The new Seltos has grown in size with a length of 4460mm and that's 95mm longer!

IMAGE: The 2025 Kia Seltos looks like a completely different brute. All Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee for Rediff

The compact SUV segment has undergone considerable changes over the years, with the number of entrants increasing daily. The original Seltos, when launched in 2019, gave Kia the launch pad it needed, and its success pretty much established this brand.

However, in 2025, things are different, with competition high and its arch-rival, the Hyundai Creta, sitting on the compact SUV crown.

Now, Kia is back with the new generation Seltos, which brings in many key changes, including the new look, which you can see.

However, a closer look revealed a lot more as well. Read on.

Looks more aggressive and butch

The new Seltos has grown in size with a length of 4460mm and that's 95mm longer! Plus, the wheelbase is also longer at 2690mm.

Visually, the new Seltos now looks like it belongs to the segment above in being a rival to the Tata Harrier with its massive size upgrade.

Even the design is flashy and aggressive, with a massive grille which occupies the entire front end of the car, while the vertical DRLs are more like claws. It isn't as svelte as the previous Seltos but has a more butch appearance, which enhances its extended length.

Inside, it's tech heavy with more space

The interiors are completely new as well and get a futuristic look while borrowing many design cues from its Syros sibling. There are twin 12.3 inch displays and a small 5-inch HVAC display as well.

The centre console is loaded with buttons, while the layered dashboard looks neat as well. There is a new look steering wheel with drive buttons along with the off-centre Kia logo, which is now a unique trait regarding their cars.

Space has increased over the previous generation, and so has the boot capacity to 447L. Features-wise wise there are ventilated seats, 64 colour ambient lighting, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, OTA updates, Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, all wheel disc brakes, power driver seats with memory function, rear sunshades and more.

That said, there is no powered tailgat,e and it misses out on the rear ventilated seats offered on the Syros.

The rear seat gets ample legroom and thigh support.

The powertrains are the tried and tested 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5l turbo unit, along with a 1.5l diesel engine option too. All three powertrains have an automatic option, while in the future we may see the new Seltos gaining a hybrid variant.

Prices of the 2025 Kia Seltos to be announced soon

Bookings have been opened, and the prices will be announced early next year.

Overall, the new Seltos looks to be a big change, especially with its design and the larger appearance, while the interiors take a tech-heavy approach.

However, it surely has its work cut out with the likes of the Tata Sierra and the Hyundai Creta, plus the Maruti Suzuki Victoris around. Competition is high, but it's the new car buyer who ultimately gains with more choices than ever.