HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India Leads World In Real-Time Payments

India Leads World In Real-Time Payments

By REDIFF MONEY
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 09:30 IST

x

In its June 2025 review, the International Monetary Fund spotlighted India's Unified Payments Interface as the world's most dominant retail instant-payment network, moving more transactions than any other system on the globe.

UPI alone powers almost half -- 49 per cent -- of all real-time digital payments worldwide. Which are the other countries big on digital payments?

UPI

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

1. India

Just like mobile phones, the UPI system in India has seamlessly woven itself into our everyday life.

From roadside tea stalls, taxis, transgenders to high-end boutiques in shopping malls, almost every establishment boasts a UPI scanner. So accustomed are people to digital payments that many rarely carry on their person even a single rupee in cash.

The government, according to PIB, in 2024-2025, had distributed 56.86 crore QR codes among 65 million merchants.

Remarkably, India accounts for around 49 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions, registering an astonishing 129.3 billion payments online in 2024.

pix

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mateus S. Figueiredo/Wikimedia Commons

2. Brazil

Much like India's UPI, Brazilians rely on the Pix payment system to pay, transfer, or shop with remarkable ease.

Brazil holds a solid second place globally, completing 37.4 billion real-time transactions in 2024 and commanding 14 per cent of the worldwide share.

thai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

3. Thailand

Thailand's PromptPay's simple QR-based system contributed 20.4 billion instant payments in 2024, accounting for 8 per cent of the world's real-time transactions.

china

Photograph: Kind courtesy zhizhou deng/Wikimedia Commons

4. China

In China, Alipay and WeChat Pay have become the go-to digital wallets, leaving conventional debit and credit cards far behind.

The country registers 17.2 billion real-time transactions in 2024, accounting for 6 per cent of the global market.

south korea

Photograph: Kind courtesy Google Play Store

5. South Korea

Boasting over 23 million users, KakaoPay and Naver Pay are the main digital payment apps. Mobile payment platforms are increasingly favoured in the country, especially by millennials and Gen Z.

South Korea logs 9.1 billion instantaneous transactions in 2024, representing 3 per cent of the world total.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

Digital payments

Photograph: Kind courtesy Donald Trung Quoc Don (Chữ Hán: 徵國單) /Wikimedia Commons

6. Others

The rest of the world collectively contributes 52.8 billion transactions in 2024, forming a significant 20 per cent of global real-time payments.

REDIFF MONEY
Share:

More News Coverage

Digi payDigital paymentsUPI

RELATED STORIES

How UPI, AePS, Wallets Are Changing India
How UPI, AePS, Wallets Are Changing India
Can UPI Stay Free Forever?
Can UPI Stay Free Forever?
Lessons For Start Ups From UPI Story
Lessons For Start Ups From UPI Story
India makes 85% of digital payment through UPI: RBI Guv
India makes 85% of digital payment through UPI: RBI Guv

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Gujarat: GI Tag brings global recognition to Ambaji Marble, boosts industry and employment2:29

Gujarat: GI Tag brings global recognition to Ambaji...

TN: TVK supporter falls unconscious at Vijay's rally in Erode1:26

TN: TVK supporter falls unconscious at Vijay's rally in...

'Anti-India' Protest Shakes Dhaka Streets3:30

'Anti-India' Protest Shakes Dhaka Streets

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO