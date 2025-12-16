Gas Lamplighters To Panda Nannies: 8 Weird Jobs Around The World

We all know the classic careers. Engineers, doctors, architects, teachers, lawyers.

Professions have evolved and some have gotten more niche. Veterinary acupuncturist. Dynamic Social Integrator. Ghostwriter. Tech Monkey. Pet Food Taster...

But some are just plain bizarre.

Let's acquaint you with a few freaky job descriptions we discovered... And who knows, if curiosity strikes, you might even be tempted to explore one of these careers too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Oast House Archive/Wikimedia Commons

1. Gas Lamplighters

A lamplighter was once a tradesperson whose role was to ignite and care for traditional street lamps. In earlier times, these lights ran on wax candles, kerosene burners or piped gas.

Even today, in cities like London, Zagreb (Croatia), Wrocław (Poland), Brest (Belarus), Waikiki (Hawaii) you can spot small squads of uniformed workers wandering through the old quarters at twilight, carrying long-handled tools to coax vintage lanterns to come alight, bringing a a warm evening glow to the surroundings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels

2. Professional Cuddlers

Yes, they exist. Anyone above 18 years can pay trained cuddlers to come over to provide comfort, calm and non-romantic touch therapy. These sessions are like slow conversations wrapped in a blanket of human warmth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barry Rogge/Wikimedia Commons

3. Snake Milkers

A specialist who handles the extraction of toxins from snakes is known as a snake milker.

The procedure gets its name from the way the reptile is guided to clamp its fangs onto a protected surface, allowing the fluid to drip out safely.

This potent substance is later used for developing lifesaving antidotes, conducting medical investigations and studying how these natural poisons affect the human system.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kindel Media/Pexels

4. Golf Ball Divers

Equipped with scuba suits, this a breed of divers plunge into murky ponds at golf courses to retrieve lost balls by the hundreds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tom Fisk/Pexels

5. Water Slide Tester

Professionals zoom down slides at theme parks to check safety, speed and splash factor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Myousry6666/Wikimedia Commons

6. Scarecrow Humans

In the UK, some farmers hire people to stand in fields and shoo away birds. These workers often dress in quirky outfits and sometimes even sing. You will enjoy watching them...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ron Cogswell/Wikimedia Commons

7. Panda Nannies

China's giant panda centres employ caretakers who bottle-feed cubs, play with them and basically are panda babysitters. Wouldn't you like to work there?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Steve Shook/Wikimedia Commons

8. Odour Judges Or Professional Smellers

Trained noses sniff armpits, breath samples, shoes and fabrics to test deodorants and hygiene products.