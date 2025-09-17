TVS Motor partners Noise for EV-smartwatch integration

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with connected lifestyle brand Noise for electric vehicle-smartwatch integration to enable riders to connect with their vehicles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, TVS Motor

This integration connects the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special edition Noise smartwatch, customised to provide real-time access to critical updates including vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, and safety alerts along with a plethora of native watch features, the company said in a statement.

"By integrating the TVS iQube with a connected smartwatch, we are empowering our riders with smarter, safer and more intuitive journeys while shaping the future of mobility in India," TVS Motor Company senior vice president - head commuter & EV business and head corporate brand & media, Aniruddha Haldar said.

The TVS iQube Noise Smartwatch will be exclusively available on the TVS iQube official website at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, the company said.

On the partnership with TVS, Noise co-founder, Amit Khatri said, "As consumers look for smarter, more integrated ways to move through their day, this first-of-its-kind experience reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering purposeful technology, and shaping the future of connected living in India."