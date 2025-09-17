HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » GST reforms injected Rs 2 lakh crore into economy: Sitharaman

GST reforms injected Rs 2 lakh crore into economy: Sitharaman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 14:02 IST

x

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Next Gen GST reforms have infused Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy, which has left people with more cash on hand, which otherwise would have gone to taxes.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Made Nagi/Reuters

Addressing the Outreach and Interaction Program on Next Gen GST Reforms, she also said, following the tax reforms, 99 per cent of goods under 12 per cent GST slab have moved to five per cent.

 

The rejig has resulted in 90 per cent items under 28 per cent tax slab slipping into the 18 per cent bracket.

"With this New Gen Tax regime, with only two slabs (5 per cent and 18 per cent), Rs 2 lakh crore is injected into the economy. People will have cash on hand," she said.

The minister said the GST revenues grew to Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 7.19 lakh crore in 2028 when it was introduced.

According to her, the taxpayer's number grew to 1.51 crore from the earlier 65 lakh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

FMCG majors cut prices as firms pass on GST benefit
FMCG majors cut prices as firms pass on GST benefit
No need to relabel existing medicine stock: FinMin
No need to relabel existing medicine stock: FinMin
The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?
The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?
$282 Bn IT Industry In US Right Wing's Cross Hairs
$282 Bn IT Industry In US Right Wing's Cross Hairs
Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?
Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

Biscoot Ambode: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins

VIDEOS

'They have built a brand', Kapil Dev praises PM Modi's leadership1:46

'They have built a brand', Kapil Dev praises PM Modi's...

Karisma Kapoor wishes good health to PM Modi on his 75th Birthday0:19

Karisma Kapoor wishes good health to PM Modi on his 75th...

Bill Gates extends birthday wishes to PM Modi0:37

Bill Gates extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV