HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?

Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?

By Sai Aravindh
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 17, 2025 11:21 IST

The buyback comes at a time when Infosys shares have declined 19 per cent so far this year.

IMAGE: TCS's Nagpur campus. Kind courtesy Akki17690/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Information technology (IT) services major Infosys has announced repurchase of shares worth Rs 18,000 crore -- a decision that is likely to nudge its largecap peers to follow suit, amid a plunge in their share value.

The firm will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of Rs 1,800 apiece, a 19.3 per cent premium to its closing share price of Rs 1,509.50 on Thursday.

This represents 2.41 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the company's paid-up equity capital, according to a release.

 

After the repurchase announcement by Infosys, more companies could come up with buyback offers, said Abhishek Pathak, vice president, institutional research analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"But it's important to see this for what it is, largely a way to return cash to shareholders, rather than a signal about the business cycle," he added.

The Bengaluru-based firm utilised Rs 13,000 crore for its buyback in 2017, via tender offer, repurchasing 113 million shares at an average price of Rs 1,150 per share.

In 2019, Infosys spent Rs 8,260 crore to purchase 110.5 million shares for Rs 747 per share in the open market.

Similarly, in 2021 and 2022, the tech giant bought shares worth Rs 9,200 crore (55.8 million shares) and Rs 9,300 crore (60.4 million shares), respectively.

"Overall, the buyback is seen as very positive for Infosys, and more announcements from peers are also expected. Among them, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one company to watch out for," a Mumbai-based senior market analyst said.

However, the sector remains volatile, and stock performance will depend on upcoming earnings in October, the analyst said.

Those at CLSA agreed. Infosys's share buyback proposal can trigger buyback talks at India's largest IT services company TCS as a confidence-building measure, amid an overall weak demand environment, they said in a note.

The buyback comes at a time when Infosys shares have declined 19 per cent so far this year.

The broader IT index has fallen over 17 per cent, making it the worst-performing major sector, compared to a 6 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Sai Aravindh
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?
Is The Worst Over For IT Industry?
IT stocks brace for more pain after muted Q1
IT stocks brace for more pain after muted Q1
Has TCS Sparked Job Cuts Across IT Firms?
Has TCS Sparked Job Cuts Across IT Firms?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins

webstory image 2

Galaxy F17 5G Unveiled With 90Hz AMOLED Experience

webstory image 3

8 Largest Arms-Exporting Countries

VIDEOS

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 22 Days of Suspension due to bad Weather2:56

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 22 Days of Suspension...

'Jabse maine Bombay chhoda hai, bahut khush hoon'0:24

'Jabse maine Bombay chhoda hai, bahut khush hoon'

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV