Tribunal orders insolvency proceeding against Future Retail

Source: PTI
July 20, 2022 15:44 IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Bank of India's plea to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd (FRL).

Future

Photograph: PTI Photo

The tribunal rejected Amazon's objection to initiating insolvency proceedings against Future Retail.

Admitting the lenders' plea, the NCLT appointed Vijay Kumar Iyar as the resolution professional for FRL.

 

In April this year, BoI moved the tribunal seeking insolvency resolution proceedings against FRL, which has defaulted on loan repayments.

On May 12, Amazon filed an intervention application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that deals with provisions relating to penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings.

Amazon had opposed the insolvency plea alleging that BoI had colluded with FRL and that any bankruptcy proceedings at this stage will compromise the e-commerce company's rights.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
