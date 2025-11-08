Trent profit up 11%, revenue rises 16%

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent on Friday reported a 11.3 per cent on year rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26).

IMAGE: Logo of the Indian fashion retailer Trent's flagship brand Westside is displayed in front of their showroom in New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Its revenue from operations rose 15.9 per cent to Rs 4,817.68 crore in Q2 compared to the same period last year.

Trent said its consolidated revenues doesn’t include revenues of the Trent Hypermarket business.

However, the reported results include the proportionate share of profitability of this venture and is accounted based on the equity method.

Its net profit on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 376.86 crore in the second quarter.

Its profit before interest depreciation and tax stood was up 21.1 per cent at Rs 843.53 crore in Q2.

The company said that it operates over 1,000 large-box fashion stores with a presence across 251 cities.

“We believe given our approach with respect to merchandise sourcing, price architecture, distribution and our disciplines around inventory provisioning, the full year results are more representative of the health of the business,” the company said in its release.

Noel N Tata, chairman, Trent said in its release, “We remain focused on portfolio growth, elevating our products and enhancing store experience for our customers.”

Reduction in GST rates is a welcome step and over time is likely to augur well for our product categories.

The business registered steady performance during the quarter.

We have consistently delivered a differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets.

Notwithstanding continuing competitive intensity and interim trends, we believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will continue to hold us in good stead.

He also said that the company is excited and remains on track to build a sizable and scalable pure play direct-to-customer business across customer segments in the context of the market size and opportunity.

“In our Star business, we continue to apply Trent’s playbook and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 73 per cent of revenues.

"The opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting at the same time it is intensely competitive.

"We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver growing consumer value in the years ahead,” he added.