The Mesmerizing Watches Of Geneva

Glimpses from the Watches and Wonders exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, which begain on April 9 and will continue till April 15.

IMAGE: Visitors look at a giant watch model at the Ulysse Nardin booth. All photographs: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

IMAGE: A giant watch model of the A.Lange & Sohne.

IMAGE: A visitor takes a photograph of Rolex watches.

IMAGE: A poster of the world's most complicated watch, the Les Cabinotiers.

IMAGE: A visitor with several watches strapped to his blazer.

IMAGE: The Vacheron Constantin booth.

IMAGE: The Cartier booth.

IMAGE: A visitor takes a photograph of a watch at the Cartier booth.

IMAGE: The Piaget booth.

IMAGE: The Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon watch for Piaget's 150th anniversary.

IMAGE: The Panerai booth.

IMAGE: Watches at the IWC Schaffhausen booth.

IMAGE: A visitor tries to feel a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

IMAGE: Chinese actor Wang Yang at the IWC Schaffhausen booth.

IMAGE: Watch aficionados at the exhibition.

