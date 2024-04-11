News
Rediff.com  » Business » The Mesmerizing Watches Of Geneva

The Mesmerizing Watches Of Geneva

By REDIFF MONEY
April 11, 2024 12:54 IST
Glimpses from the Watches and Wonders exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, which begain on April 9 and will continue till April 15.

 

IMAGE: Visitors look at a giant watch model at the Ulysse Nardin booth. All photographs: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A giant watch model of the A.Lange & Sohne.

 

IMAGE: A visitor takes a photograph of Rolex watches.

 

IMAGE: A poster of the world's most complicated watch, the Les Cabinotiers.

 

IMAGE: A visitor with several watches strapped to his blazer.

 

IMAGE: The Vacheron Constantin booth.

 

IMAGE: The Cartier booth.

 

IMAGE: A visitor takes a photograph of a watch at the Cartier booth.

 

IMAGE: The Piaget booth.

 

IMAGE: The Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon watch for Piaget's 150th anniversary.

 

IMAGE: The Panerai booth.

 

IMAGE: Watches at the IWC Schaffhausen booth.

 

IMAGE: A visitor tries to feel a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

 

IMAGE: Chinese actor Wang Yang at the IWC Schaffhausen booth.

 

IMAGE: Watch aficionados at the exhibition.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF MONEY
 
