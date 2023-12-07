Luxury carmaker Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally for 2024

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini has announced that its hybrid super sports car, Revuelto, is sold out in India and globally for 2024.

The strong demand for the Revuelto is driven by a growing number of new customers, including a 20 per cent increase in first-time buyers in India.

Lamborghini is also evaluating the possibility of opening new dealerships in smaller towns in eastern and southern India within the next one to two years.

This expansion would allow Lamborghini to reach a wider customer base and capitalise further on the growing demand for its vehicles in India.

Regarding the inventory, Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini’s Asia-Pacific director, said, “In terms of customer profile, we have roughly added 20 per cent of first-time buyers to the brand.

"Also, up to 24-25 per cent of customers buying the Revuelto are transitioning from the sport utility vehicle Lamborghini Urus, appreciating both the luxury and sport aspects of our vehicles.”

“In India, we are sold out across all categories until 2024; however, we haven’t stopped bookings as there is a waiting list,” he added.

Speaking on the dealership, Scardaoni said, “India is not an easy market to develop in terms of dealership because the country is huge, and wealth is spread all over. So the three cities we are present in (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru) were an easy win because the majority of wealthy people concentrated in those three cities.

"But there are many other cities where a lot of people are our customers.

"We are considering a dealership in the East, and there is another potential city we are considering, which is a bit south for the short term, within the next one to two years.”

As Lamborghini ventures into the era of hybridisation, Scardaoni emphasised the company’s commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50 per cent by 2025.

He announced a self-funded investment of €1.9 billion, the largest investment ever done in Lamborghini, enabling Lamborghini to achieve this target.

Lamborghini is confident that its strong sales and investment in electrification will continue to drive its success in India and around the world.