Rediff.com  » Business » SPECTACULAR Cars Of The Future

SPECTACULAR Cars Of The Future

By REDIFF AUTO
March 29, 2024 09:54 IST
Future and concept cars displayed at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City.

A 124-year-old event held annually, the New York International Auto Show begins on March 29 and continues till April 7, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Winner of the 2024 World Car of the Year award, the Kia EV9,
Its innovative design, spacious interior and competitive pricing won the Kia EV9 the grand prize. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The 1949 edition Volkswagen Beetle.
The Bug featured in movies and series like Herbie Rides Again, Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo, The Simpsons, and Star Wars. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The electric Volkswagen ID Buzz and the Volkswagen Beetle. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The orange coloured Genesis concept cars. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Polestar 4 electric SUV. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath explains the Polestar 3 electric SUV's features. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ford vehicles. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Nissan vehicle. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars from Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr's collection of automobiles. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The 2025 Hyundai Tucson SUV. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The all-electric Volkswagen ID.4. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The 2025 Infiniti QX80 SUV. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The all-electric Acura ZDX. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Subaru vehicles. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Lexus GX 550 luxury SUV. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Lexus GX 550 SUV. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Lexus vehicle. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF AUTO
 
