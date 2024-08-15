News
Textile industry joins hands with ILO

Textile industry joins hands with ILO

By Sanjeeb Mukherjee
August 15, 2024 23:34 IST
With cotton still figuring in the list of commodities that are produced using practices such as child labour, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has entered into an understanding with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to create awareness, share technical know-how and knowledge about better labour standards.

Textile

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

These standards, which are part of ILO Fundamental Principles and Rights to Work (FPRW), will be tried on a pilot basis in major cotton-growing districts of Madhya Pradesh for one year starting in 2024.

 

The principles aim to build an ecosystem to contribute towards decent work and better livelihood to all in need, particularly workers and small and marginal farmers engaged in cotton cultivation.

They focus on promoting five crucial aspects within the cotton value chain — effective recognition of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, elimination of child labour, abolition of forced labour, elimination of all forms of discrimination, and promotion of a safe and healthy working environment among the cotton-growing community in India.

“By ensuring that our cotton is produced under fair and dignified conditions, we not only uplift our farmers but also enhance the reputation of Indian cotton on the global stage,” Chandrima Chatterjee, secretary general of CITI, said.

Around 6.5 million farmers grow cotton in India, which is the world's second-largest producer and consumer of the commodity.

The crop is grown in around 11 states across the country and the average landholding is around 1.26 hectares.

An overwhelming 40 per cent of cotton farmers in India are women, which is amongst the highest in the world.

However, for several years, countries such as the US have blamed India for producing cotton and even textiles through unpopular practices such as child labour and forced labour.

This has an impact on the export potential of not only raw cotton but also textiles and garments produced in the country.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
 
