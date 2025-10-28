HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Technical glitch delays market opening at MCX

Technical glitch delays market opening at MCX

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 28, 2025

The Multi-Commodity Exchange faced disruptions to operations due to a technical issue on Tuesday, forcing it to commence trading over 4 hours late and shift operations to its disaster recovery site.

MCX

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

The commodities bourse said that all its trading systems are now functioning normally and an investigation into the issue has been initiated on priority.

"Due to a technical issue at the Exchange, the commencement of trading on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, was delayed.

"Operations were shifted to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and trading started at 1.25 pm," the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) said in a regulatory filing.

 

The commodities bourse added that all trading systems are now functioning normally.

MCX noted that an investigation into the issue has been initiated on priority.

"We are committed to identifying the cause and implementing necessary corrective measures.

"Updates on our findings and actions taken will be shared in due course," MCX said in clarification to stock exchanges.

Earlier, trading activity on the MCX was disrupted for over 4 hours due to a technical glitch, leading to multiple delays in the start of the session and causing uncertainty among market participants.

The exchange had initially rescheduled the 9 am start to 9:30 am, then to 10 am, 10:30 am, 11:49 am and 12:35 pm, before announcing a special session between 1:20 pm and 1:24 pm, followed by normal trading from 1:25 pm.

The outage impacted trading in key commodity contracts such as gold, silver, crude oil, and base metals like copper, zinc and aluminium.

In July this year, a glitch delayed market opening by over an hour, with trading beginning at around 10:17 am. Prior to that, in February 2024, a major outage linked to a new trading platform forced a four-hour suspension of operations.

Shares of MCX declined 2.05 per cent to close at Rs 9,118.15 apiece on the BSE, while the scrip of the commodities exchange fell 1.90 per cent to settle at Rs 9,129 a piece on the NSE.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
