HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Gold plunges Rs 4,100 to Rs 121,800/10g

Gold plunges Rs 4,100 to Rs 121,800/10g

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 18:58 IST

x

Gold prices dropped by Rs 4,100 to Rs 121,800 per 10 grams in the national capital and slipped below $4,000 an ounce in the global markets on Tuesday as easing US-China trade tensions dampened safe-haven appeal.

Gold

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal had closed at Rs 125,900 per 10 grams on Monday.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also tumbled by Rs 4,100 to Rs 121,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from its previous close of Rs 125,300 per 10 grams.

 

"Gold dipped further on Tuesday and extended losses due to diminishing safe haven demand.

"Selling accelerated and the yellow metal prices slid to a three-week low.

"This decline is attributed to technical selling that occurred after an intra-day failure to maintain levels above the $4,000 psychological threshold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver prices also registered a steep fall of Rs 6,250 to Rs 1,45,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday.

The white metal had ended at Rs 1,51,250 per kg on Monday, as per the association.

In the international markets, spot gold remained under pressure, declining by $94.36, or 2.37 per cent, to $3,887.03 per ounce.

In the previous session, it had slumped to close below the $4,000-mark, down by $132.02, or 3.21 per cent.

"Spot gold continues to trade under pressure on reduced safe haven demand due to US-China trade deal optimism," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to finalise the trade deal framework, with likely follow-up meetings. Trump also expressed confidence on a trade agreement with Japan also weighed on the bullion prices.

Praveen Singh said outflows from global gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) fell for the third straight day on October 24, further weighed on the prices.

"Investors are awaiting the US Federal Open Market Committee's policy outcome on Wednesday where the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points," he added.

Spot silver also witnessed steep losses, falling 2.85 per cent to hit an intra-day low of $45.56 per ounce.

Saumil Gandhi of HDFC Securities said, "We believe that the correction in gold will persist, with a potential downside of 5-10 per cent, likely as big players take profit after the price increased by more than 50 per cent this year."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

IPO Boom Faces Reality Check
IPO Boom Faces Reality Check
Improving asset quality, healthy loan growth positives for ICICI Bank
Improving asset quality, healthy loan growth positives for ICICI Bank
8th Pay Commission may come into effect from Jan 2026
8th Pay Commission may come into effect from Jan 2026
Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee
Noel Tata, two others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee
States Pension Bills Surpass Interest Payments
States Pension Bills Surpass Interest Payments

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 2

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

webstory image 3

8 Snake-Free Countries

VIDEOS

Devotees in Nepal celebrate Chhath Festival2:52

Devotees in Nepal celebrate Chhath Festival

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra0:34

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO