Wipro's $1 bn Olam deal, Mindsprint acquisition marks major strategic win

Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT services company, has secured a landmark eight-year deal with Singapore-based Olam group, valued at over $1 billion, and will strategically acquire Olam's IT and digital services arm, Mindsprint, for $375 million, bolstering its AI capabilities and market presence.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Wipro has secured an eight-year deal with Singapore-based Olam group, valued at over $1 billion, including a committed spend of $800 million.

As part of the engagement, Wipro will acquire Olam's IT and digital services arm, Mindsprint, for $375 million, which employs about 3,200 people.

Analysts describe the Olam contract as Wipro's 'largest to date,' improving revenue visibility and strengthening its capabilities in the food and agribusiness sector.

The deal supports Wipro's AI strategy, as it will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam through a consulting-led, AI-powered approach.

The acquisition of Mindsprint provides Wipro with immediate access to a complex supply chain environment across Asia, offering potential for replicable sector-specific offerings.

Wipro, India's fourth-largest information and technology (IT) services company, has secured an eight-year deal with Singapore-based food and agribusiness group Olam group, in what some analysts describe as its "largest" contract to date.

The agreement is expected to generate more than $1 billion in total contract value, including a committed spend of $800 million.

As part of a broader engagement, the Bengaluru-based company will also acquire Olam's IT and digital services arm, Mindsprint, for $375 million.

Strategic Market Diversification

Sector experts say deals of this scale remain rare in Asia, where IT firms have been trying to diversify beyond their traditional dependence on the US and Europe.

Infosys, for instance, has pursued acquisitions in cybersecurity and telecom in Australia over the past year.

Wipro's shares rose as much as 3.6 per cent in early trading on Monday, before closing up 1.4 per cent.

Analysts say that under Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srini Pallia, the company is gradually building a pipeline of large deals as it seeks to regain ground after lagging rivals over the past decade.

ICICI Securities described the Olam contract as Wipro's "largest to date", saying it improved revenue visibility while strengthening its consulting, platform and industry capabilities in the food and agribusiness sector.

They also say the win lends support to Wipro's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

Under the agreement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam through a consulting-led, AI-powered approach, drawing on its Wipro Intelligence suite of platforms and solutions.

CEO Pallia's Impact on Deal Pipeline

"Srini has won a fair number of larger deals in the past two years.

"In this environment, one or two large deals can change the trajectory versus peers.

"I do not think people should write them off the way they were," said an analyst at an international brokerage.

Other deals under Pallia include the acquisition of Harman's digital transformation business for $375 million and a 10-year, $645 million contract with UK insurer Phoenix group.

Wipro classifies large deals as those above $30 million. Large deal bookings rose 17.5 per cent to $5.4 billion in 2024-25, while in the first nine months of 2025-26 they stood at about $6.4 billion in constant currency.

Significance of Mindsprint Acquisition

The acquisition of Mindsprint is another significant element of the transaction.

The company, which has a significant presence in India and employs about 3,200 people, has played a central role in Olam's digital transformation.

"What makes Mindsprint interesting is not just its engineering and product DNA, but its deep roots in the Olam ecosystem," said Phil Fersht, CEO, HFS Research.

"That gives Wipro immediate access to a highly complex, real-world supply chain environment across Asia, spanning agriculture, commodities, logistics and trading.

"This is exactly the kind of domain where AI, data and platformisation can drive measurable outcomes, not just productivity gains."

Fersht said that if Wipro can scale what Mindsprint has built within Olam, it could develop replicable, sector-specific offerings for global supply chain and agribusiness clients.

"The risk, as always, is whether Wipro can scale that domain expertise without diluting it inside a broader, more traditional delivery model," he added.

Mindsprint provides technology, cybersecurity and digital services across sectors including food and agribusiness, manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods, as well as healthcare and life sciences.

Regional Growth and Future Outlook

For Wipro, the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region contributed 11.1 per cent of revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, growing 6.6 per cent in constant currency.

The Olam deal could help offset a likely slowdown in West Asia linked to ongoing conflict, and comes at a time when the company has also lost its Estée Lauder business to Accenture earlier this year.