TCS Q3 profit drops 14% to Rs 10,657 cr

The country's largest IT services company TCS on Monday reported 13.91 per cent decline in December quarter net profit at Rs 10,657 crore.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Tata Group company had posted a net profit of Rs 12,380 crore in the October-December period of FY25 and Rs 12,075 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review increased 4.86 per cent to Rs 67,087 crore from Rs 63,973 crore.

The operating profit margin in Q3 was stable at 25.2 per cent when compared with September quarter but higher than 24.5 per cent in the year-ago period, as per a company statement.

Company's chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said the growth momentum witnessed in September quarter continued into the next three months as well.

He added that the annualized revenues from artificial intelligence have jumped by over 17 per cent to $1.8 billion.

The company's overall new deal wins, captured through the total contract value number, stood at $9.3 billion in December quarter.

The TCS scrip closed 0.86 per cent up at Rs 3,235.70 on the BSE on Monday.