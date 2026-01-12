HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST rejig helps life insurers' NBP surge 40% in December

GST rejig helps life insurers' NBP surge 40% in December

By Aathira Varier
January 12, 2026 14:40 IST

The life insurance industry recorded nearly 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in new business premiums (NBP), aided by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) on individual life insurance premiums, which has made policies more affordable for consumers.

Life insurance

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

This is the highest growth recorded by the industry during a month in the current financial year (FY26).

This comes a month after the industry registered over 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP in November.

 

According to the Life Insurance Council data, the life insurance industry reported NBP of Rs 42,150.8 crore in December, up 39.5 per cent from Rs 30,218.71 crore in the year-ago period.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) saw premiums surge 57.45 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,293.9 crore from Rs 13,523.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, private insurers reported a 24.93 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums to Rs 20,856.9 crore, compared with Rs 16,694.85 crore a year earlier.

LIC’s largest segment—group single premium business—rose 75.9 per cent to Rs 14,730.93 crore from Rs 8,373.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Premiums from individual business grew 27.4 per cent to Rs 6,562.96 crore.

For private life insurers, individual business grew 20.39 per cent to Rs 14,387.15 crore, while group business increased 36.35 per cent to Rs 6,469.74 crore.

In the month under review, SBI Life Insurance, the largest private insurer, reported a 19.4 per cent increase in premiums to Rs 6,336.96 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance’s premiums rose 14.55 per cent to Rs 3,108.4 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded a 25.08 per cent Y-o-Y rise to Rs 1,945.23 crore, while Max Life Insurance posted a 24.97 per cent growth to Rs 1,567.72 crore.

Additionally, policy sales by the life insurance companies grew 35.44 per cent Y-o-Y in December to 2.8 million.

Data shows, in the nine months ended December 2025, life insurers’ NBP grew 13 per cent to Rs 3.11 trillion.

LIC reported 12.34 per cent growth in premium to Rs 1.77 trillion while private life insurers premiums grew 14 per cent growth to Rs 1.33 trillion.

Meanwhile, the number of policies sold by life insurers posted 1.71 per cent Y-o-Y growth to 18.4 million compared to the contraction of 2.74 per cent recorded till April-December period of 2025.

Aathira Varier in Mumbai
Source: source
