GST Council To Consider 5% GST For Air, Water Purifiers

The Goods and Services Tax Council is likely to meet to consider reducing the indirect tax rate on air and water purifiers to 5 per cent, amid growing public health concerns, people privy to the development said.

The Council -- which is mandated to meet at least once in a quarter -- last met in September to announce a major rate rejig. Any reduction on purifiers would also need consensus among state finance ministers.

The Council may examine a proposal to bring down the GST rate on these products from 18 per cent to 5 per cent by reclassifying them as essential goods rather than discretionary consumer items, the people cited above said.

The move is being discussed against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality across large swathes of the country and uneven access to safe drinking water.

Apart from air and water purifiers, the Council may also deliberate on cutting GST on certain insecticides used for domestic purposes and rodenticides, which currently attract an 18 per cent tax rate.

These products could also be shifted to the 5 per cent slab, according to sources aware of the discussions.

Tax experts, meanwhile, caution that a reduction in the output GST rate may not translate into a proportionate price cut unless input tax rates are also rationalised, as higher taxes on components could lead to input tax credit accumulation.

It also comes against the backdrop of an ongoing hearing on the matter in the Delhi high court.

On December 24, the court asked the Centre to convene a GST Council meeting, virtually if not physically, at the earliest to consider cutting or abolishing GST on air purifiers, citing worsening air quality in the National Capital Region.

The Centre, however, told the court that such a move could 'open a Pandora's box'.

"The eventual impact on consumer prices would depend on the input tax credit available with manufacturers. If GST rates on inputs remain elevated, the benefit of a lower output tax could be partially offset," said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers. Political demands have also gathered pace.

In November, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to abolish GST on air and water purifiers. The Congress too raised the issue during the just concluded Parliament session.

Industry and trade bodies have separately made representations to the government calling for the rate to be cut to 5 per cent.

Industry representatives argued that high GST rates on such products undermine public health objectives and inflate retail prices.