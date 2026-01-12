HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » No Of Companies That Exited Sensex In 40 Years...

No Of Companies That Exited Sensex In 40 Years...

By Sachin P Mampatta
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 12, 2026 12:55 IST

x

There were 18 exits from the index between 1995 and 2000. The pace has since dropped to single-digit exits over every five-year period.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
 

The number of businesses that have dropped out of the BSE Sensex is twice the number that currently constitute India's elite club of 30 top companies.

As many as 93 companies have been part of the Sensex at various times since 1985, shows a Business Standard analysis of annual BSE data over the last 40 years.

As many as 63 of them are no longer part of the index due to reasons ranging from business downturns, mergers and a drop in valuations.

The analysis is based on names as they appeared in the index closest to a given calendar year.

Name changes over 40 years can affect results, though care has been taken to account for this as far as possible; and the numbers can be considered broadly indicative of the churn that the index has seen.

The biggest churn was in the 10 to 15 years after liberalisation when companies saw increased competition.

There were 18 exits from the index between 1995 and 2000. The pace has since dropped to single-digit exits over every five-year period (chart 1).

The Sensex has also seen a compression of the gap between the most and least valuable companies.

The largest company could be as much as 100 times larger than the smallest in the early 1990s. This has since dropped to around 16 times (chart 2).

Manufacturing once accounted for 96 per cent of the Sensex constituents in 1991, based on market capitalisation.

Its share has since dropped to under 50 per cent, as the services sector became more dominant. (chart 3).

The pace of technological change may have a bearing on the pace of change.

IT, real estate and pharmaceutical are among sectors that have entered Sensex based on their growth and valuations, said Alok Churiwala, managing director, Churiwala Securities and former vice-chairman, BSE Brokers' Forum.

Recent years have seen fundamental economic changes, such as digitisation and formalisation.

The surge in new-age startups and other large listings may increase the pace at which the index constituents change, according to Churiwala, heralding a period of greater churn.

"Not only will trends emerge faster but also fade out faster," he said.

Manufacturing's expanding economic role may eventually increase its index share, alongside a contribution from the tertiary sector.

However, Uttam Bagri, MD of BCB Brokerage, anticipates a measured pace of transformation, noting: "I expect evolution not revolution."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Sachin P Mampatta
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sensex Captures Changing Economy'
'Sensex Captures Changing Economy'
60% Of Top 1,000 Stocks Bleed Red In 2025
60% Of Top 1,000 Stocks Bleed Red In 2025
'Sensex Is Barometer Of Economy And Capital Markets'
'Sensex Is Barometer Of Economy And Capital Markets'
150 years of BSE: 1929 tariff-led boom ends with...
150 years of BSE: 1929 tariff-led boom ends with...
150 years of BSE: When 100 banks failed and...
150 years of BSE: When 100 banks failed and...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Vulture Migration Boosts Ecosystem Amid Cold Wave in Udhampur2:14

Vulture Migration Boosts Ecosystem Amid Cold Wave in...

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Attend Shayan Aarti in Ujjain1:00

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Attend Shayan Aarti in Ujjain

Spotted: Shruti Haasan at Mumbai airport1:08

Spotted: Shruti Haasan at Mumbai airport

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO