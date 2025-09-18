HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tariff issues with US likely to be sorted out in 8-10 weeks: CEA

Tariff issues with US likely to be sorted out in 8-10 weeks: CEA

Source: PTI
September 18, 2025 12:23 IST

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said he expects that a solution to the tariff issues with the US is likely to be arrived in the next eight to ten weeks.

Donald Trump

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian products for the country's purchases of Russian oil came into effect in August, bringing the total amount of levy on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

 

Speaking at an interactive session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, he said, "Underneath the surface, conversations are going on between the two governments.

"My hunch is that in the next eight to ten weeks, we will likely see a solution to the penal tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods."

India's exports to the US stood at $85 billion.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
