Missed Sept 16? You Can Still File Tax Returns

People who missed Tuesday's extended deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2025-2026 can still do it by paying late fees and penalties.

The income tax department will allow people to file 'belated return' until December 31.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this can be done at the department's portal by selecting the appropriate assessment year and choosing 'belated'.

Penalties and interest

Filing taxes after the deadline attracts a late fee: Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh; Rs 5,000 if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

"This penalty is levied even if your taxes are fully deducted at source," said Niyati Shah, a chartered accountant and vertical head of personal tax at 1 Finance.

Besides the penalty, interest may apply under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C on unpaid taxes.

Experts say people filing 'belated' taxes must:

Match pre-filled data with Form 26AS and AIS

Pay any pending self-asses­sment tax before filing

Validate bank details for refunds

E-verify ITR within 30 days of filing

And what if you also miss the December 31 deadline?

After December, taxpayers can request 'condonation of delay' on the CBDT portal to fill the ITR.

