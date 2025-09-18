HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Missed Sept 16? You Can Still File Tax Returns

Missed Sept 16? You Can Still File Tax Returns

By Amit Kumar
Last updated on: September 18, 2025 09:30 IST

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy StockSnap/Pixabay.com
 

People who missed Tuesday's extended deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2025-2026 can still do it by paying late fees and penalties.

The income tax department will allow people to file 'belated return' until December 31.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this can be done at the department's portal by selecting the appropriate assessment year and choosing 'belated'.

Penalties and interest

Filing taxes after the deadline attracts a late fee: Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh; Rs 5,000 if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

"This penalty is levied even if your taxes are fully deducted at source," said Niyati Shah, a chartered accountant and vertical head of personal tax at 1 Finance.

Besides the penalty, interest may apply under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C on unpaid taxes.

Experts say people filing 'belated' taxes must:

  • Match pre-filled data with Form 26AS and AIS
  • Pay any pending self-asses­sment tax before filing
  • Validate bank details for refunds
  • E-verify ITR within 30 days of filing

And what if you also miss the December 31 deadline?

After December, taxpayers can request 'condonation of delay' on the CBDT portal to fill the ITR.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Amit Kumar
Source: source
