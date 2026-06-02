TACC, NUS Join Hands To Advance Material Science

TACC Limited has partnered with the National University of Singapore's I-FIM to drive innovation in advanced materials science, nanotechnology, and graphene applications.

Key Points TACC partners with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to advance research in advanced materials science and nanotechnology.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the development and commercialisation of next-generation advanced materials technologies, including graphene.

The partnership will focus on developing, testing, and validating new technologies through applied R&D and pilot projects.

The collaboration seeks to support the development of commercially viable graphene applications for global industries.

Graphite electrode maker TACC on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials to collaborate in fields of advanced materials science, nanotechnology, and related disciplines.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision between academia and industry to accelerate the development, validation, and commercialisation of next-generation advanced materials technologies, including graphene and other functional nanomaterials, a company statement said.

TACC and NUS Collaboration Details

According to the statement, TACC Limited, an LNJ Bhilwara Group company and wholly-owned subsidiary of HEG Ltd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Institute for Functional intelligent Materials (I-FIM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to collaborate in the fields of advanced materials science, nanotechnology, and related disciplines.

The agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between TACC and NUS I-FIM, combining the company's industrial and commercialisation capabilities with NUS' globally recognised scientific research expertise.

Statements on the Partnership

"Carbon-based advanced materials are redefining industries, and TACC sits at the intersection. Our MOU with NUS is a deliberate step toward accelerating technology maturity, creating tangible commercialisation pathways, and strengthening the Indian innovation ecosystem by uniting world-class research with industrial-scale ambition," Ankur Khaitan, MD and CEO, TACC Ltd, said.

The agreement will also focus on the development, testing, validation, and commercialisation of new technologies and accelerating technology maturity (TRLs) through applied R&D and pilot projects.

It will also focus on exploring commercialisation pathways, including licensing agreements, startups, and joint ventures.

Graphene's Role in Future Industries

"Graphene's potential has never been in question, but the challenge has been its successful integration into real-world applications. This partnership brings together the scientific depth of NUS and the industrial scale and materials expertise of a company that understands what it takes to manufacture at the frontier," Konstantin Novoselov, Director of NUS I-FIM and one of the most distinguished physicists and a Nobel laureate for the discovery and characterisation of Graphene.

The partnership comes at a time when advanced materials such as graphene are gaining increasing global importance across sectors, including energy storage, electronics, thermal management, coatings, infrastructure, mobility, and industrial manufacturing.

By combining scientific innovation with industrial scalability, the collaboration seeks to support the development of commercially viable graphene and advanced material applications tailored for future global industries.

TACC Limited operates at the intersection of advanced carbon technologies and industrial innovation as part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, one of India's most diversified conglomerates.