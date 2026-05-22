IIT Roorkee Inks Deal To Transfer Battery Technology

IIT Roorkee has transferred advanced lithium-ion battery electrode technologies to Cathion Energy, boosting energy storage solutions for electric mobility and renewable energy.

Key Points IIT Roorkee transfers advanced lithium-ion battery electrode technologies to Cathion Energy.

The technologies enhance electrochemical performance and energy density of lithium-ion batteries.

The innovations aim to improve charging capability and overall efficiency of rechargeable batteries.

These technologies cater to the growing demand for efficient energy storage solutions.

The transfer supports sectors like electric mobility, portable electronics, and renewable energy systems.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has signed two technology transfer agreements with Cathion Energy Private Limited for the commercialisation of advanced lithium-ion battery electrode technologies, officials said on Friday.

Advanced Battery Technology Development

According to an official statement, Professor Anjan Sil developed the advanced energy storage technologies at the institute.

The first transferred technology is titled 'A Novel Electrode Composite for High Power and High Energy Application in Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery'. The second is titled 'A High-Performance Composite Electrode for Li-ion Battery'.

Enhancing Battery Performance and Efficiency

These innovations focus on enhancing the electrochemical performance, energy density, charging capability, and overall efficiency of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, the statement said.

Impact on Energy Storage Solutions

The technologies are expected to contribute towards the rising demand for efficient energy storage solutions across multiple sectors, including electric mobility, portable electronics, and renewable energy systems, it sasid.

"The transfer of these technologies represents an important step toward translating laboratory-scale research into impactful industrial applications," Sil said.

Cathion Energy CEO Hari Raj said, "The innovations hold strong potential for improving battery performance and supporting the rapidly evolving energy storage and electric mobility sectors."