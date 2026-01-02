Switch To LNG May Save India $1 Bn

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

India could save $1 billion in crude oil imports annually if the country switches 10 per cent of its diesel usage in the transport sector to liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to a case study done by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The study is based on a scenario where 10% of diesel vehicle owners opt for LNG.

Drawing a strong case for boosting LNG usage in heavy-haul transport, the regulator said India holds the scope to switch 30 to 40 per cent of diesel vehicles to LNG in the next five-seven years by replacing intra-city or inter-city buses, heavy-haul mining machinery, and haul trucks.

India consumed 91.4 million tonnes (mt) of diesel during 2024-25 (FY25), out of which 62 mt was consumed in the transport sector.

"If we consider a case of 10 per cent of diesel-fuelled vehicles being converted to LNG, 6.2 mt diesel, which is equivalent to 5.9 mt of LNG, would be displaced by the latter, which at current prices of Brent, at a rate of $60 per barrel-linked LNG contracts, would cost close to $2.5 billion,' PNGRB said in the case study.

'So, considering savings of 22 to 30 per cent, the savings in crude import bill would be to the tune of $1 billion per annum,' PNGRB added.

Switching 10 per cent of vehicles from diesel to LNG would yield savings of about ₹528 per million British thermal unit (mBtu), which translates to ₹14,000 crore annual savings for end consumers, it added.

'The end consumers experience the fuel market in a manner where purchase decisions are driven primarily by out-of-pocket operating costs and the expenses they can bear. If a switch to LNG offers a substantial cost advantage, it clearly establishes a strong business case,' the regulator said.

As of now, LNG consumption in the sector is close to 50,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

However, with the required thrust, it has a potential to achieve a sizable market of around 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030, said PNGRB.

Rapid expansion of gas infrastructure in India over the past few years has strengthened the case for LNG as a transport fuel.

Reducing liquid-fuel demand would also lower exposure to global oil price shocks as India remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil.