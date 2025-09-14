HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Taking steps to reduce crude oil, gas imports: Modi

Taking steps to reduce crude oil, gas imports: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
September 14, 2025 21:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government is taking steps to reduce imports of crude oil and gas, focusing more on exploration of fossil fuels and green energy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the launch of various development projects, in Darrang on Sunday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Addressing a rally in Assam's Numaligarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, Modi said that with India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the country is dependent on foreign nations for crude oil and gas.

 

"To change this, the focus has to be on meeting our energy requirements. The government is working on oil exploration and green energy generation," the PM said.

Ethanol is a major alternative source of energy, and the newly inaugurated bioethanol refinery at Numaligarh will significantly benefit farmers and tribals, he said.

The polypropylene plant, the foundation for which was also laid by Modi, will greatly benefit the local economy, he said.

Modi said energy and semiconductors were the two key drivers for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', underscoring that Assam has an important role to play in these sectors.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister alleged that it was responsible for insurgency and unrest in Assam.

"The Congress also ignored the heritage and icons of Assam. But, the BJP brought development and gave recognition to the state's heritage," he asserted.

Modi claimed that Assam was facing a demographic challenge due to Congress' backing of infiltrators for votes.

"The Assam government is evicting encroachers, and providing deprived people land rights," he said.

"We are taking steps for the welfare of tribals, who were neglected during the Congress rule," the PM said.

The BJP government's commitment is to make Assam a hub of trade and tourism, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
