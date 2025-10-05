HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Russia to remain India's No 1 crude oil supplier: Analysts

Russia to remain India's No 1 crude oil supplier: Analysts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 05, 2025 23:50 IST

x

India's crude oil imports from Russia saw a marginal decline in September, but continued to account for over one-third of the country's total oil purchases, despite US pressure to curb the trade over concerns that it supports Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Crude

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

India's crude imports in September were around 4.7 million barrels per day, up 220,000 bpd month-on-month and flat year-on-year.

 

Russian crude maintained its position as the largest single supplier, contributing about 1.6 million bpd - a 34 per cent share. However, this was roughly 160,000 bpd below the average Russian volumes imported during the first eight months of 2025, preliminary data by global trade analytics firm Kpler showed.

"Despite the dip, Russian barrels remain among the most economical feedstock options for Indian refiners, given their high GPW (gross product worth) margins and discounts relative to alternatives," said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst (Refining & Modelling) at Kpler.

Iraq was the second biggest crude oil supplier to India at around 881,115 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 6,03,471 bpd and the UAE at 594,152 bpd.

The United States was India's fifth largest supplier at 206,667 bpd.

Russia became India's top crude oil supplier, following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, overtaking traditional sources like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

As some Western nations shunned Russian purchases, Moscow offered steep discounts, prompting Indian refiners to ramp up purchases and secure cheaper barrels to meet rising domestic demand.

Russian oil share rose from less than 1 per cent prior to the Ukraine war to over 40 per cent.

More than three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, neither the US nor any international body has sanctioned the purchase of Russian crude oil, which is refined into fuels like petrol and diesel.

In July, six months into his presidency, US President Donald Trump first threatened to impose tariffs on Indian imports to pressure New Delhi to reduce its Russian oil purchases.

In August, he imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports of Indian goods, adding to the existing 25 per cent duty, while refraining from similar measures against China, another major buyer of Russian oil.

Russian oil will continue to remain the centrepiece of the Indian diet as fuel demand rises in the festive season.

"Russian barrels are likely to remain the core of the import mix, though refiners are clearly placing more emphasis on diversification across the Middle East, Americas, and Africa," Ritolia said.

He expected India-bound Russian spot loadings to remain flat to slightly higher in October-December when compared to the previous quarter.

"Still, ongoing disruptions to Russia's downstream system suggest crude exports will remain healthy, and discounts could edge higher again to support flows."

In October-December, current flows of 1.6-1.8 million bpd of Russian imports look "more realistic", with upside capped unless market dynamics (higher discounts) shift significantly in Russia's favour, he said.

One bullish factor for India's Russian crude imports is the anticipated resumption of northern Iraqi crude exports via Turkey's Ceyhan port.

If Turkey reduces Russian crude intake - estimated at 3,50,000 bpd in Q3 2025 - as EU sanctions tighten further from January 2026, those displaced barrels are likely to flow to Asia, with India and China as major destinations.

"The Russia-India crude relationship is now more about balance than barrels.

"India is unlikely to step away from Russian supplies in the near to mid-term.

"Russian barrels still priced below most other grades, and even with narrower discounts compared to the USD 10-20 per barrel spreads seen earlier, refiners won't leave a dollar on the table unless directed by New Delhi - just as happened with Iranian barrels," he said.

While there has been a stronger push for diversification, Russian crude remains central.

"Supply chains are embedded, term deals are locked, and contracts are typically signed 6-10 weeks before arrival. Rewiring all that takes time.

"In practice, Indian refiners are gradually broadening their baskets, not to replace Russia in the short term, but to enhance energy security, continuity, and flexibility," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How India Buys A Car Today Has Changed
How India Buys A Car Today Has Changed
'Gold, Silver Are Long-Term Insurance'
'Gold, Silver Are Long-Term Insurance'
Corn Tests India-US Trade Ties
Corn Tests India-US Trade Ties
Conqueror, Refined: Off-Roading the 2025 Mahindra Thar
Conqueror, Refined: Off-Roading the 2025 Mahindra Thar
Mahindra's Iconic Thar Finally Gets the Polish It Deserves
Mahindra's Iconic Thar Finally Gets the Polish It Deserves

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty looks like a 20-year-old in this top and mini skirt0:46

Shilpa Shetty looks like a 20-year-old in this top and...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG VK Saxena join dandiya celebrations2:09

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG VK Saxena join dandiya celebrations

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period of Unrest1:02

Normalcy returns to Ladakh as tensions ease after period...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO