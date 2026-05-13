Why Maharashtra Needs To Strengthen Semiconductor Ecosystem

Maharashtra must bolster its semiconductor research and manufacturing to stay competitive with leading states and contribute to India's semiconductor sovereignty, according to experts.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra needs to strengthen its semiconductor research and manufacturing ecosystem.

The state faces a challenge in bridging the gap in semiconductor research and chip manufacturing.

Coordinated efforts are needed to compete with states like Gujarat and Telangana in attracting semiconductor investments.

India is increasingly focusing on achieving semiconductor sovereignty through the India Semiconductor Mission.

Maharashtra must evolve into a global hub of high-quality innovation.

Maharashtra Academy of Sciences (MASc) president Dr Dinesh Amalnerkar has highlighted the need for the state to strengthen its semiconductor research and manufacturing ecosystem to keep pace with states like Gujarat and Telangana.

He was speaking at an event here on Sunday to launch the golden jubilee celebration of MASc which functions under the state government's auspices. Jointly organised with the Institution of Engineers India on the occasion of National Technology Day, the event also saw the unveiling of a commemorative logo and launch of the academy's redesigned digital portal.

Semiconductor Research and Manufacturing Challenges

Dr Amalnerkar, a former director general of the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology, said that Maharashtra faces the challenge of bridging a gap in semiconductor research and chip manufacturing despite having strong scientific and industrial capabilities.

The state needs coordinated efforts by research institutions and the government to remain competitive with states such as Gujarat, Assam and Telangana, which have emerged as major destinations for semiconductor investments, he said.

India's Semiconductor Mission and Innovation

Referring to the Centre's India Semiconductor Mission, Amalnerkar said the country is increasingly focusing on achieving "semiconductor sovereignty".

"We have twin challenges of deep-tech and inclusivity. Maharashtra must evolve from a centre of 'jugaad' to a global hub of high-quality innovation as advocated by renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra almost a decade ago," he said.

AI in Urban Management and Traffic Solutions

The programme's chief guest, industrialist Arun Firodia, spoke on the role of artificial intelligence in urban management.

AI-based smart city simulations could help authorities test measures such as staggered office timings and transit-oriented development before implementation to improve urban mobility and reduce pollution, he said.

He also suggested engineering interventions such as vehicle-specific flyovers and AI-coordinated traffic signal systems to deal with Pune's traffic congestion.

Book Release and Academy Initiatives

The event also featured the release of "Serendipity", a book by MASc fellow Dr K C Mohite on accidental historical discoveries, and the launch of "MASc Geets" in Hindi and Marathi composed by senior fellows of the academy.