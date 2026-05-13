HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Why Maharashtra Needs To Strengthen Semiconductor Ecosystem

Why Maharashtra Needs To Strengthen Semiconductor Ecosystem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 21:02 IST

Maharashtra must bolster its semiconductor research and manufacturing to stay competitive with leading states and contribute to India's semiconductor sovereignty, according to experts.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra needs to strengthen its semiconductor research and manufacturing ecosystem.
  • The state faces a challenge in bridging the gap in semiconductor research and chip manufacturing.
  • Coordinated efforts are needed to compete with states like Gujarat and Telangana in attracting semiconductor investments.
  • India is increasingly focusing on achieving semiconductor sovereignty through the India Semiconductor Mission.
  • Maharashtra must evolve into a global hub of high-quality innovation.

Maharashtra Academy of Sciences (MASc) president Dr Dinesh Amalnerkar has highlighted the need for the state to strengthen its semiconductor research and manufacturing ecosystem to keep pace with states like Gujarat and Telangana.

He was speaking at an event here on Sunday to launch the golden jubilee celebration of MASc which functions under the state government's auspices. Jointly organised with the Institution of Engineers India on the occasion of National Technology Day, the event also saw the unveiling of a commemorative logo and launch of the academy's redesigned digital portal.

 

Semiconductor Research and Manufacturing Challenges

Dr Amalnerkar, a former director general of the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology, said that Maharashtra faces the challenge of bridging a gap in semiconductor research and chip manufacturing despite having strong scientific and industrial capabilities.

The state needs coordinated efforts by research institutions and the government to remain competitive with states such as Gujarat, Assam and Telangana, which have emerged as major destinations for semiconductor investments, he said.

India's Semiconductor Mission and Innovation

Referring to the Centre's India Semiconductor Mission, Amalnerkar said the country is increasingly focusing on achieving "semiconductor sovereignty".

"We have twin challenges of deep-tech and inclusivity. Maharashtra must evolve from a centre of 'jugaad' to a global hub of high-quality innovation as advocated by renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra almost a decade ago," he said.

AI in Urban Management and Traffic Solutions

The programme's chief guest, industrialist Arun Firodia, spoke on the role of artificial intelligence in urban management.

AI-based smart city simulations could help authorities test measures such as staggered office timings and transit-oriented development before implementation to improve urban mobility and reduce pollution, he said.

He also suggested engineering interventions such as vehicle-specific flyovers and AI-coordinated traffic signal systems to deal with Pune's traffic congestion.

Book Release and Academy Initiatives

The event also featured the release of "Serendipity", a book by MASc fellow Dr K C Mohite on accidental historical discoveries, and the launch of "MASc Geets" in Hindi and Marathi composed by senior fellows of the academy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sitharaman invites chipmakers to invest in India; offers sops
Sitharaman invites chipmakers to invest in India; offers sops
Vaishnaw Chairs Meeting on AI, Emerging Technologies, and Electronics Manufacturing
Vaishnaw Chairs Meeting on AI, Emerging Technologies, and Electronics Manufacturing
IISc Partners with Groww Foundation to Boost Semiconductor Skills
IISc Partners with Groww Foundation to Boost Semiconductor Skills
Maharashtra needs more research centres to boost start-ups: Ratan Tata
Maharashtra needs more research centres to boost start-ups: Ratan Tata
How Research and Applied Sciences Can Drive India's Sustainability Goals
How Research and Applied Sciences Can Drive India's Sustainability Goals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seen Taking Notes in Assembly, Video Goes Viral0:20

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seen Taking Notes in Assembly, Video...

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to Remote Martha Village5:08

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to...

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars0:17

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO