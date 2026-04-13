Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 React to Global Cues as US-Iran peace talks fail

Global stock markets, including India's Sensex and Nifty, plunged significantly as the failure of US-Iran peace negotiations sparked fears of a prolonged conflict and sent crude oil prices soaring.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty experienced significant drops in early Monday trade following the collapse of US-Iran peace talks.

The failure of negotiations has intensified fears of a prolonged conflict, leading to a sharp increase in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude jumping over 7 per cent to $102.2 per barrel.

All 30 Sensex-listed companies were trading lower, with major laggards including Titan, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Power Grid.

Market analysts attribute the 'risk-off' sentiment across global markets to the geopolitical uncertainty and the US declaration of a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, also recorded declines.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday as the failure of US–Iran negotiations heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict driving crude oil prices sharply higher.

The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.

Indian Markets Witness Sharp Decline

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,613.09 points to 75,937.16 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 495 points to 23,555.60.

Laggards on Dalal Street

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower during the initial trade.

Titan, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were the biggest laggards.

Crude Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 7.33 per cent to $102.2 per barrel.

"With the failure of US-Iran peace talks and Trump's declaration of US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, uncertainty and along with it crude price have spiked.

"Brent at $103 is emerging as yet another threat to the economy and markets," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Impact and Investor Sentiment

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

"The failure of US–Iran negotiations over the weekend has heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict, further intensified by reports of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

This development has triggered a clear risk-off sentiment across global markets, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday as they bought stocks worth Rs 672.09 crore, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Sensex jumped 918.60 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 77,550.25. The Nifty climbed 275.50 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 24,050.60.