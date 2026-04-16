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Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Rally as US-Iran Tensions Ease

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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April 16, 2026 10:34 IST

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Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, surged in early trade, buoyed by renewed hopes for a US-Iran truce that has alleviated geopolitical tensions and moderated crude oil prices, coupled with positive global market sentiment and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Stock brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market

  • Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw significant gains in early trade, with Sensex up 619 points and Nifty climbing 169.65 points.
  • Optimism surrounding potential US-Iran negotiations has eased geopolitical concerns, leading to a moderation in Brent crude oil prices to $94-95 per barrel.
  • Positive trends in global markets and fresh foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 666.15 crore on Wednesday, contributed to the market's upward momentum.
  • Major gainers among Sensex firms included Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, and InterGlobe Aviation, while Sun Pharma and Titan lagged.
 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday as renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting USâ€“Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns and driven crude oil prices lower.

A positive trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism.

Sector-Wise Performance and Top Gainers Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 619 points to 78,730.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 169.65 points to 24,400.95.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and InterGlobe Aviation were the major winners.

Sun Pharma and Titan were the laggards.

Global Factors and Expert Insights

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.04 per cent up at $94.97 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

"Renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting USâ€“Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns, thereby enhancing overall risk appetite.

"Brent crude oil prices have moderated and are consolidating in the range of $94-95 per barrel, which is a constructive development for the domestic market," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global Market Cues Driving Indian Equities Higher

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 666.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Earlier, sustained FII outflows triggered by elevated oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty had weighed on Indian equities.

"However, recent sessions indicate signs of stabilization, with foreign institutional investors turning marginal net buyers, contributing approximately Rs 666 crore in the previous session," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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