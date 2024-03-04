Startups call for swift measures to ensure robust safety

The blast at The Rameshwaram Café has caused distress and concern among the startup and information technology (IT) community, raising questions related to safety and security.

Approximately 10 people were reportedly injured in a low-intensity bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Café, a popular restaurant in Bengaluru’s Brookfield.

The surrounding area is a major hub for the Indian technology (tech) industry, housing many startups and top IT companies such as IBM, SAP, Accenture, International Tech Park Bangalore, and Prestige Technostar.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookfield branch.

"We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations,” said Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of The Rameshwaram Café.

“Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance, and care they need, praying for their speedy recovery,” added Rao.

Numerous entrepreneurs and tech professionals expressed their sadness over the incident, emphasising the urgent need for improved security measures in the city.

“The incident not only breaches the safety we try to provide for employees and customers but also highlights the pressing need for a holistic security organisation in the town.

"As entrepreneurs, we have successfully navigated risks in the business world, but being witness to violence on our doorstep is an awful reminder of the security of our environment,” said Nidhi Aggarwal, founder of SpaceMantra, an online marketplace for the construction and interior industry.

Aggarwal suggests an organised effort to strengthen security infrastructure, including the installation of more cameras, deployment of the latest tech, and increased intelligence-sharing among security forces.

“It’s unfortunate that such an incident took place in a major city, considering urban areas are entrusted with strong security measures and greater tech prospects.

"This blast is a painful experience for the residents of Bengaluru and is a wake-up call for enhanced security measures in major urban areas to make everyone feel safe again,” said Atul Rai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Staqu Technologies, an artificial intelligence company.

In this particular incident, an individual entered a designated area carrying a bag and left without it.

Rai stressed that closed-circuit television cameras at such locations must identify such behaviour as suspicious.

Staqu, in addition to its efforts in retail and food service industries, is collaborating with real estate firms in Bengaluru to provide audio-video analytics security camera solutions that algorithmically monitor suspicious activities, sending real-time alerts to chief security officers.

“It’s imperative that as a nation, we prioritise the implementation of every available cutting-edge tech that can prevent similar incidents in the future,” underscored Rai.

Hariom Seth, founder of Tagglabs, said the explosion has once again thrown into sharp relief the pressing need for advanced security measures.

Within this context, he highlighted the increasingly crucial role of artificial intelligence in identifying and preventing such incidents.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and founder of Saraf Furniture, said the blast has shaken the startup community in the city.

“As a founder of a startup, I am aggrieved by this incident, which has alerted me to the security of employees and customers in India’s IT hub,” said Saraf.

He mentioned that the incident presents a danger not only to the lives of the innocent but also undermines the aspirations of entrepreneurs who might now be reconsidering investing their capital in the city’s security apparatus.

Industry executives said that an incident like this could have an impact on the investment scene in Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India.

“This impacts investor sentiment,” stated an executive at a top e-commerce firm.

“If there are more such incidents, they may start to question whether it is safe to invest here.”

Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association on Saturday announced it will devise a plan to enhance the security system at all hotels across the city.

It will also discuss preventive measures to make public places safer, convening a meeting with police officials, hotel owners, and other stakeholders. to discuss standard operating procedures for maintaining vigilance in hotels.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to the city’s Crime Branch.

The official Twitter handle of the Commissioner of Police Bengaluru stated that the investigation is in full swing, with several teams working on different leads obtained so far.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and security concerns, the handle appealed to the media not to indulge in speculation.