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Sensex, Nifty Decline on Geopolitical Cues, FII Selling

Source: PTI
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May 27, 2026 17:02 IST

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Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a second day of declines as investors reacted cautiously to conflicting geopolitical signals from West Asia and significant foreign institutional investor outflows.

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Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded a second consecutive day of declines in volatile trading.
  • Investor caution stemmed from conflicting geopolitical signals emanating from the West Asia region.
  • Fresh outflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), amounting to Rs 2,407.87 crore on Tuesday, contributed to the market's downturn.
  • Major laggards among Sensex firms included HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank.
  • Global oil benchmark Brent crude also saw a significant drop, declining 3.24 per cent to USD 96.35 per barrel.
 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in a volatile trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid conflicting geopolitical signals from the West Asia and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80, with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. During the day, it hit a high of 76,224.68 and a low of 75,748.21, gyrating 476.47 points.

Market Performance Overview

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,907.15.

Among 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Eternal, NTPC and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 3.24 per cent to USD 96.35 per barrel.

Analyst Insights and Global Cues

"Indian equity markets ended largely subdued as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach amid conflicting geopolitical signals from the Middle East.

"While indications of continued diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran helped stabilise sentiment and limit aggressive selling pressure, the absence of any concrete breakthrough kept risk appetite restrained," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets mostly ended higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Investment Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,407.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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