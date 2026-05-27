HDFC Bank Shares Fall After Report Alleges 'Camouflaged' Payments To MSRDC

HDFC Bank's shares experienced a dip on Wednesday after a newspaper report alleged that the bank made illegal payments to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to secure large deposits, raising concerns about corporate governance.

IMAGE: The HDFC Bank headquarters in Mumbai. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points HDFC Bank shares dropped over 2% after a newspaper report alleged disguised payments to MSRDC for deposits.

The bank reportedly paid approximately Rs 45 crore to MSRDC, characterised internally as 'disguised interest compensation'.

Payments were allegedly routed through marketing department vendors as sponsorship for a road safety drive, bypassing the CSR team.

HDFC Bank shares were trading 2.48 percent lower on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, afternoon after The Indian Express newspaper reported that the bank made illegal payments to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to attract deposits.

According to the newspaper report, HDFC Bank in 2021 pitched for the MSRDC account for deposits.

MSRDC in turn told HDFC Bank that it would deposit Rs 25,000 crore from its land acquisition fund.

MSRDC told HDFC Bank it was getting 6% interest on their deposit from other banks.

This put HDFC Bank in a spot, and to attract such a huge deposit HDFC Bank agreed to pay MSRDC 6.01% interest to beat the competition.

Following this, in February 2022, MSRDC started placing its deposits with HDFC Bank.

However, the deposits never reached the anticipated scale of Rs 25,000 crore, touching only Rs 3,000 crore, and that too only for a couple of months in 2023.

From 2023 through 2025, however, HDFC Bank made a series of payments to MSRDC, aggregating approximately Rs 45 crore in what an internal vigilance report of the bank characterised as disguised interest compensation.

Payment Routing and Market Reaction

The Indian Express report said the bank paid Rs 45 crore in batches through vendors and did not route the money through the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility team that usually carries out such awareness programmes.

The report said this was done to avoid wrongdoing by HDFC Bank as it paid the money through its marketing department vendors as sponsorship for a road safety drive.

More damningly, the Indian Express report said: 'Significantly, records reveal that this payout was approved in the presence of HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan during senior-level discussions where a higher rate for MSRDC was 'verbally' agreed upon.'

'Many officials have testified in the internal probe that Jagdishan 'participated in the call convened to examine how the bank could compensate MSRDC and was part of the decision to provide the differential interest through the marketing budget' as a one-off arrangement.'

After publication of the newspaper report, HDFC Bank's shares were trading at 2.45% lower at ₹759.85 at 2 pm in Mumbai.

HDFC Bank's shares have fallen by more than 9 percent since March 19, when Atanu Chakraborty abruptly resigned as non-executive chairman raising questions about the bank's internal governance practices.

While Chakraborty had not made any specific allegations against HDFC Bank at the time of his resignation, he had said that practices at the bank were not in line with his 'personal' values and ethics.

At the time of filing this report, the HDFC Bank spokesperson remained unresponsive.