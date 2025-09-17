HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » SBI sells 13.18% Yes Bank pie for Rs 8,889 cr

SBI sells 13.18% Yes Bank pie for Rs 8,889 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 23:48 IST

x

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday announced the completion of the divestment of about 13.18 per cent stake in Yes Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation of Japan for Rs 8,888.97 crore.

SBI

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

State Bank of India (SBI) has received Rs 8,888.97 crore from the acquirer Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a Japanese multinational financial services company belonging to the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), the bank said in a regulatory filing.

 

SMFG is among the leading foreign banks in India. It is the second-largest Banking Group in Japan, with total assets of about $2 trillion.

SBI became the largest shareholder of Yes Bank in March 2020 under its Reconstruction Scheme 2020, as notified by the central government, the PSU bank said in a statement.

Subsequently, SBI had also acquired additional shares as part of a follow-on public offer by Yes Bank in July 2020.

Post the aforesaid divestment, SBI will continue to remain a shareholder in Yes Bank with a holding of 10.8 per cent, it said.

The partial stake sale by SBI and other shareholder banks in Yes Bank to SMBC represents the largest cross-border investment in the Indian banking sector, it added.

The transaction has received the necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, including from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India.

SBI chairman CS Setty said, "Yes Bank restructuring plan by the RBI in 2020 was an innovative, first-of-its-kind public sector -- private sector partnership that was fully supported and facilitated by the Government of India.

"We are incredibly proud of the journey we have shared with Yes Bank in supporting their transformation since we came on board as the major shareholder in 2020."

This is perhaps the best example of protecting the customer interests of a large bank by collaborative efforts of SBI and other banks under the guidance of the government and RBI, he noted.

"We are excited to welcome SMBC, a marquee financial institution, as a strategic partner through the largest cross-border transaction in India's banking sector.

"Their global expertise will be a great complement to Yes Bank's ongoing progress and future ambitions," he said.

SBI and the other selling shareholder banks were advised by SBI Capital Markets Limited as their financial advisor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

TVS Motor partners Noise for EV-smartwatch integration
TVS Motor partners Noise for EV-smartwatch integration
US tariffs to hit 8% of India's auto component output
US tariffs to hit 8% of India's auto component output
$282 Bn IT Industry In US Right Wing's Cross Hairs
$282 Bn IT Industry In US Right Wing's Cross Hairs
The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?
The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?
Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?
Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries With The Most Suicides

webstory image 2

7 Famous Indian Travellers

webstory image 3

Want To Bid For These Modi Gifts?

VIDEOS

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday0:38

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday0:19

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV