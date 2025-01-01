HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Rs 6,691 cr worth Rs 2000 notes still with public

Rs 6,691 cr worth Rs 2000 notes still with public

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 20:24 IST

x

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said 98.12 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,691 crore worth such notes are still with the public.

Notes

Photograph: ANI Photo

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to Rs 6,691 crore at the close of business on December 31, 2024, RBI said.

 

"Thus, 98.12 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said in a statement.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023.

However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank.

From October 9, 2023, the RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public can also send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rs 2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

GST kitty up 7.3% to Rs 1.77 lakh cr in Dec
GST kitty up 7.3% to Rs 1.77 lakh cr in Dec
Air India will increase its global coverage: CEO
Air India will increase its global coverage: CEO
IT Cos: Will AI, Like Y2K, Be Gamechanger?
IT Cos: Will AI, Like Y2K, Be Gamechanger?
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
Liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trn
Liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trn

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

10-year-old Jashvi recites 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram' under 6 min 59 sec8:17

10-year-old Jashvi recites 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram'...

Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence on New Year1:37

Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence on New Year

Aryan Khan, rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi celebrate New Year in Mumbai0:36

Aryan Khan, rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi celebrate...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD