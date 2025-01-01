GST kitty up 7.3% to Rs 1.77 lakh cr in Dec

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 01, 2025 16:36 IST

The gross GST collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The Central GST collection stood at Rs 32,836 crore, State GST at Rs 40,499 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 47,783 crore and Cess at Rs 11,471 crore, according to government data released on Wednesday.

 

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 7.3 per cent to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December as compared to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, it said.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 8.4 per cent to Rs 1.32 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 4 per cent to Rs 44,268 crore.

In November, GST mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore with 8.5 per cent annual growth.

The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

During the month, refunds worth Rs 22,490 crore were issued, registering 31 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 3.3 per cent to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Moneywiz Live!

