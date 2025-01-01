HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Air India will increase its global coverage: CEO Wilson

Air India will increase its global coverage: CEO Wilson

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 14:50 IST

x

Air India has covered a lot of ground since privatisation and its global coverage will further increase in the years ahead, the airline's chief Campbell Wilson said on Wednesday.

Air India

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

He also said the interior refit of the single-aisle fleet, serving domestic and short-haul international destinations, is underway, and will be completed by mid-2025.

 

Loss-making Air India was acquired by the Tata Group from the government in January 2022, and is undergoing an ambitious five-year transformation plan.

In 2024, Air India completed the merger of Vistara with itself as well as integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect was also done.

In his New Year message, Wilson said these mergers and new aircraft deliveries have taken Air India Group's fleet to 300 aircraft, allowing it to expand to over 100 domestic and international destinations.

"Air India's global coverage will further increase in the years ahead, not least because of the recent addition of 100 aircraft to our order book, augmenting the earlier commitment for 470 made in 2023," he said.

The Air India CEO and MD also said these new aircraft will be supported by a brand-new 12-bay maintenance facility and maintenance training school in Bengaluru (Karnataka), a new 34-aircraft flight school in Amravati (Maharashtra) and the training academy in Gurugram (Haryana).

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and efforts are being made to make the country a global aviation hub with Indian carriers providing direct flights to international destinations.

"Air India has covered a lot of ground in the period since privatisation; we acknowledge there's much more to be done.

"All 30,000 Air Indians are fully committed to improving the quality and consistency of our services, in all areas, so that Air India becomes the world-class airline we all want it to be," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trn
Liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trn
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
IT Cos: Will AI, Like Y2K, Be Gamechanger?
IT Cos: Will AI, Like Y2K, Be Gamechanger?
Events that shaped Indian businesses in 2024
Events that shaped Indian businesses in 2024
Slow credit growth, margin pressure await banks in '25
Slow credit growth, margin pressure await banks in '25

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations6:45

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025 in Haridwar0:32

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025...

Mussoorie welcomes 2025 with majestic first sunrise at Lal Tibba1:17

Mussoorie welcomes 2025 with majestic first sunrise at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD