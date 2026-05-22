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Home  » Business » RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to govt for FY26

RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to govt for FY26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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May 22, 2026 17:13 IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an unprecedented Rs 2.87 lakh crore dividend to the government for the 2025-26 financial year, providing significant financial flexibility amidst global economic uncertainties and marking a substantial increase over previous years.

Sanjay Malhotra

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Reserve Bank of India will pay a record Rs 2.87 lakh crore dividend to the government for the 2025-26 financial year.
  • This substantial transfer provides the government with crucial financial leeway amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.
  • The dividend for 2024-25 was Rs 2.69 lakh crore, marking a 27.4 per cent increase from the previous year's payout.
  • The decision was made at the 623rd meeting of the RBI's Central Board of Directors, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
  • The RBI's balance sheet expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as of March 31, 2026.
 

The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a record Rs 2.87 lakh crore dividend to the government for the 2025-26 financial year, providing financial leeway amid geopolitical challenges.

Significant Increase in Payout

The dividend or surplus transfer for 2024-25 was Rs 2.69 lakh crore, 27.4 per cent more than the payout in 2023-24.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had transferred Rs 2.1 lakh crore in dividends to the government for 2023-24 and Rs 87,416 crore for 2022-23.

Board Decision and Financial Performance

The decision on the dividend payout was taken at the 623rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

"The net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3,95,972.10 crore in FY 2025-26 as against RS 3,13,455.77 crore in FY 2024-25," RBI said in a statement.

The Balance Sheet of the central bank expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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