Cipla's Q4 Revenue Below Estimates, Strategic Launches Crucial for Recovery

Cipla's latest financial results reveal a dip in Q4 revenue and net profit, underscoring the pharmaceutical giant's strategic pivot towards an aggressive pipeline of new product launches and regulatory filings, particularly in the US and India, to fuel future growth and rebound from recent challenges.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Cipla's March quarter revenue declined 3% year-on-year to Rs 6,541 crore, with net profit falling 55% to Rs 554.6 crore, missing estimates.

Strong growth in India (up 15% Y-o-Y) and Africa (up 21% Y-o-Y) partially offset a 26% decline in North American sales.

The company's gross margin contracted 430 basis points to 63.2%, and operating profit margin fell 760 bps to 15.2% due to factors like high R&D investments and loss of key products in North America.

Cipla aims for FY27 operating profit margins of 18.5-20% and expects its US run rate to reach $250 million by Q4, driven by new launches like generic Ventolin, Advair, and Symbicort.

The firm plans to file for four respiratory assets and three peptide/complex generic assets over the next 24 months, with 55 ANDAs pending approval, indicating a strong future pipeline.

Pharmaceutical major Cipla's March quarter revenue was below consensus estimates at Rs 6,541 crore, down 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's Rs 997 crore operating profit was down 35 per cent Y-o-Y while its net profit missed estimates, falling 55 per cent to Rs 554.6 during the same period.

To be sure, high growth in India (up 15 per cent Y-o-Y) and Africa (up 21 per cent Y-o-Y or 14 per cent in constant currency) somewhat offset the 26 per cent Y-o-Y decline seen by Cipla in North America.

US sales (22 per cent of consolidated sales) declined 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,410 crore ($155 million, down 30 per cent in constant currency terms).

Performance Drivers and Challenges

The growth in Cipla's India business was supported by in-licensing deals including the Eli Lilly obesity drug Yurpeak and Pfizer portfolio of Corex, Dolonex and Neksium.

Together they contributed meaningfully to the company's Y-o-Y growth.

North America saw the loss of products like the generic version of multiple myeloma treatment drug Revlimid and growth hormone disorder drug Lanreotide due to regulatory issues.

Cipla's gross margin contracted 430 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 63.2 per cent and the operating profit margin contracted 760 bps Y-o-Y to 15.2 per cent.

Adjusted net profit declined 53.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570 crore with depreciation and amortisation rising in fourth quarter 2025-26 (Q4FY26) to Rs 380 crore from Rs 300 crore a year-ago and Rs 280 crore in Q3FY26.

An extraordinary item of Rs 42 crore includes impairment of investment in associates.

FY26 Overview and Future Outlook

In FY26, Cipla delivered 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to Rs 28,160 crore, with a 17 per cent decline in operating profit to Rs 5,920 crore and net profit down 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,090 crore.

New launches stood at 18 in the first nine months of FY26, with eight more in Q4FY26.

Operating profit margins dropped 760 bps Y-o-Y with some of it owing to high research and development (R&D) investments.

R&D spending was up 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.8 per cent of sales from 6.3 per cent of sales in Q4FY25.

Cipla's guidance is for full year FY27 operating profit margins are in the range of 18.5 to 20 per cent with higher margins in the second half (H2) of FY27.

By the fourth quarter (Q4), the company's US run rate is expected to reach $250 million from the current $155 million, excluding possible upside from Lanreotide's potential revival.

There are expected launches in the US for drugs such as generic versions of Ventolin, Advair, Symbicort as well as teduglutide. Approvals are awaited for teduglutide, Symbicort and Advair.

Strategic Filings and Market Diversification

Cipla has a large net cash position of Rs 10,520 crore with intangible assets rising to Rs 2,600 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,300 crore in FY25.

The FDA has completed inspections at three Cipla facilities with all of these receiving either 'voluntary action initiated (VAI)' or 'no action initiated' (NAI) classifications.

The firm intends to file for four respiratory assets and three assets on the peptide and complex generic front over next 24 months.

It has 55 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) pending approval and another 49 ANDA tentatively approved.

India could continue to deliver double-digit growth for Cipla in FY27.

In FY26, Cipla's US sales declined 16.4 per cent to $781 million with the main cause of decline being a reduction in Revlimid contribution.

Cipla has received regulatory approval for the first AB-rated Ventolin, the first commercial MDI (metered dose inhaler) product to be manufactured from its US facility.

Management also expects Ventolin launch by Q1FY27, with meaningful ramp-up in H2FY27.

Cipla is trying to diversify and mitigate regulatory risks by filing products from the US site.

A differentiated portfolio expansion remains on track with three oligonucleotide filings.

Additional differentiated filings are planned over 12-18 months.

North American sales could rebound on the new assets, registering low-mid teens annual growth between FY26-28 to reach its target of $1 billion.

Regional Performance and Analyst Outlook

In India, the consumer health (over the counter) portfolio with brands like Nicotex, Omnigel, Cipladine delivered robust double-digit growth.

In Africa, the focus was on prescription and tender-driven growth, with currency benefits boosting growth.

In FY26, Cipla's One Africa business grew 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,280 crore.

In constant currency terms, One Africa sales grew 6.9 per cent to $483 million for FY26.

In FY26, the tender market in South Africa grew 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y at $92 million with 53 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY26 to $26 million.

In the prescription segment, Cipla grew 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y outpacing Africa industry growth rates.

Analysts have cut Cipla's earnings estimates for FY27, factoring in regulatory issues in the US and the adverse impact of geo-political tensions in emerging markets and higher advertising and promotion spend.

But the momentum and guidance looks to be positive.

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