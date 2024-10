Veteran industrialist and Tata Group's chairman emeritus and Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night.

Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

On Thursday morning, Tata’s mortal remains left the hospital in an ambulance. Here are the images:

IMAGE: An ambulance drives with former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata's body inside, as it leaves the hospital where he passed away, in Mumbai, October 10, 2024. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters