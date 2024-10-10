Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86

Tata Group's chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86.

Photograph: Vijay Mathur/Reuters

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm, a top police official told PTI. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him.

“While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide".

For the past few days, Tata had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka also tweeted about Tata's demise, calling him a "titan".

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, in his condolence message said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

IMAGE: Ratan Tatan with N Chandrasekaran. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

"For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson.

"To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend.

"He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.

"Mr Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.

"From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come.

"Reinforcing all of this work was Mr Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction.

"On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.

"His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tribute to the titan.

IMAGE: File photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with business leaders -- Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a message on X, Modi said, ‘Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.

One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.

My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed shock at the passing away of Tata, whom he termed as a "great son of the soil".

"I had close family ties with Ratan Tata for three decades," Gadkari posted on X.

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, in a post on X, wrote, "The clock has stopped ticking.

“The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P."

Earlier in the week on Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had asserted that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission in a hospital.