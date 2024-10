Ratan Tata to be accorded state funeral: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said industrialist Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral.

IMAGE: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar meets industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, May 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

In a post on X, Shinde said Tata was a unique blend of morality and entrepreneurship.

He was a living legend who successfully helmed the 150 year-old Tata group, the CM added.

"Ratan ji Tata's mortal remains will be accorded a state funeral," Shinde said.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said Tata's relatives have informed that his mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respect.

Describing Tata as the pride of the country, Shinde said he will always be an inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The resoluteness he displayed during the 26/11 terror attack will always be remembered, the chief minister said.

The Tata Group's Taj Hotel at Colaba was one of the targets of terrorists during the November 2008 attack.