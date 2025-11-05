HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » PSBs record 9% growth in profit to Rs 49,456 cr in Q2

PSBs record 9% growth in profit to Rs 49,456 cr in Q2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 05, 2025 18:14 IST

x

State Bank of India-led public sector banks posted a record cumulative profit of Rs 49,456 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, reflecting a 9 per cent year-on-year growth despite two lenders reporting a decline.

PSBs

Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

All 12 public sector banks (PSBs) together made a profit of Rs 45,547 crore in the September quarter of FY25.

Thus, the increase in profit in absolute terms was Rs 3,909 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Market leader SBI alone contributed 40 per cent to the total earnings of Rs 49,456 crore, as per the published numbers on stock exchanges.

 

SBI logged a net profit of Rs 20,160 crore in Q2 FY26, 10 per cent higher than the same period of the previous fiscal.

In percentage terms, Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank reported the highest net profit growth of 58 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore, followed by Central Bank of India with a 33 per cent rise to Rs 1,213 crore.

During the quarter, all 12 public sector banks (PSBs) except Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India reported an 8 per cent and 10 per cent decline, respectively, in profit.

Bank of Baroda reported an 8 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 4,809 crore as against Rs 5,238 crore in the year-ago period.

Another Mumbai-based lender, Union Bank of India, witnessed a 10 per cent decline in bottomline at Rs 4,249 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank reported a 23 per cent rise in profit, while Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank posted 19 per cent, 14 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Those which recorded single-digit growth in profit are Bank of India at 8 per cent, while UCO Bank at 3 per cent.

It is to be noted that the PSBs recorded a slightly higher profit of 11 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 44,218 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 39,974 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

For the first half ended September 2025, the aggregate profit of PSBs crossed Rs 90,000 crore for the first time.

Together, the PSBs have earned Rs 93,674 crore as compared to Rs 85,520 crore in the April-September period of FY25, registering nearly 10 per cent growth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Domestic expansion, Europe recovery to drive Tata Steel
Domestic expansion, Europe recovery to drive Tata Steel
'We Have Become The Largest Eyewear Brand In Asia'
'We Have Become The Largest Eyewear Brand In Asia'
Maharashtra, 1st state to ink pact with Musk's Starlink
Maharashtra, 1st state to ink pact with Musk's Starlink
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
A Legend Returns: My Tata Sierra Story
India to cut direct Russian crude imports from December
India to cut direct Russian crude imports from December

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

India's Startup Stars 2025: Zepto Rules

VIDEOS

Flock of rare black-headed Ibis birds sighted in salt pan regions of Thoothukudi district0:50

Flock of rare black-headed Ibis birds sighted in salt pan...

PoJK Corruption and mismanagement in Neelum Jhelum Project leave Muzaffarabad in Darkness2:07

PoJK Corruption and mismanagement in Neelum Jhelum...

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM Yogi on inaugurating 72 houses in Lucknow3:03

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO