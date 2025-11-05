HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra, 1st state to ink pact with Musk's Starlink

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 05, 2025 17:47 IST

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced partnership with billionaire Elon Musk's satellite communications venture in India to deploy a host of satellite-based internet services, becoming the first Indian state to formally tie-up with the US firm.

Starlink

Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

The government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd.

 

This marks Maharashtra as the first state to collaborate with Starlink to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across "remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts" such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim and Dharashiv, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Musk's Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) industry, holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world.

"It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra," Fadnavis said in an X post.

The Maharashtra-Starlink collaboration supports state's flagship Digital Maharashtra mission and integrates with its EV, coastal development, and disaster resilience programmes, he noted.

With this landmark decision, Maharashtra will lead India in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure, Fadnavis maintained.

"This is a giant leap towards future-ready Maharashtra and sets the benchmark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission at the grassroots," he said.

